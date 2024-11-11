Vitamin D can minimize cancer risk - Dr Eric Berg

https://drericberg.com/

Cancer thrives in a low vitamin D environment. In this video, I’ll share how vitamin D can minimize cancer risk and aid in cancer prevention. Find out how to overcome vitamin D deficiency and protect yourself against cancer.





There are many ways that vitamin D function supports cancer prevention. Vitamin D triggers a cell to commit suicide if it’s damaged. It helps regulate cell growth and has potent anti-inflammatory properties.





Vitamin D enhances almost every part of your immune system, enhances chemotherapy, and makes insulin more sensitive. It downgrades genes that cause cancer and supports the gut microbiome, which is 80% of your immune system.





In a cancer cell, inflammation and a hypoxic, acidic environment block the absorption of vitamin D. Cancer also blocks the enzymes that allow you to convert inactive vitamin D to the active form. Cancer damages the liver and kidney, two significant sites of vitamin D metabolism.





Around 80% of tumors produce a hormone similar to the parathyroid hormone, which extracts calcium from our bones. This is why hypercalcemia is a side effect of cancer. When the parathyroid hormone goes up, it lowers and inhibits vitamin D. Too much calcium in the blood also inhibits vitamin D.





There are two systems of vitamin D: one that affects bone and calcium, and the other that supports the immune system. The bone system only requires a small amount of vitamin D every two weeks, while the other requires higher amounts daily.





When dealing with cancer, consider taking around 50,000 IU of vitamin D with magnesium, vitamin K2, and zinc daily. The World Health Organization acknowledges that vitamin D has anticarcinogenic properties.





Autoimmune conditions, osteoarthritis, tuberculosis, and HIV are also associated with vitamin D deficiency.





Along with increasing vitamin D3, the following epigenetic factors may help with cancer prevention:

1. Magnesium

2. Omega-3 fatty acids

3. Resveratrol

4. Quercetin

5. Curcumin

6. Berberine

7. Intense exercise

8. Sulforaphane

9. Ginger

10. Fasting

11. Low-carb diet

12. Probiotics

13. Infrared light

14. Decreasing stress



