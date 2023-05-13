First 3 parent baby born - Another way they are destroying Gods creation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
May 13, 2023
They need to stop screwing around with Gods work.
Mother 72,000 + Father 72,000 = 144,000 = Gods creation. Think about that one...
72,000 x 3 = Abomination
Link: https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/britain-1st-babies-born-country-dna-3-people-99220315
Source: Charliegirl72: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AUu1EGNRIKN7/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/otSg2tPrgdvX/