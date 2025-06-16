© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🕊 THE LAW OF NOTICE AND WARNING 🕊
Many believe "you never know what God is going to do" — but Scripture says otherwise.
👉 "Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets." (Amos 3:7)
Whether it was Hezekiah, Peter, Paul, Abraham Lincoln, Dr. King — God provided notice. Warnings. Spiritual insight ahead of time.
⚖ The Law of Notice and Warning:
God reveals coming events so His people can prepare, pray, and respond in faith — not fear.
Whatever you’re facing today:
✅ Recall God’s promises.
✅ Apply spiritual deductive reasoning.
✅ Trust that what He has ordained, He will bring to pass.
✝ The just shall live by faith.