Kamala's a BIG FAT LIAR The DOORS Light My Fire Parody Song.
I'm sharing this video, that is found at 'Brian Coyne', posted Sept 1, 2024:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufG0WC2Osuo
The time for cackling is through
Joe Biden’s condition is dire
Now the party turns to you
It’s time to claim what you desire
Kamala’s a big fat liar
Kamala’s a big fat liar
Liar, Liar, pants on fire!
You only say what is untrue
You are a master falsifier
And when somebody fact-checks you
Like a chameleon you change your attire
Kamala’s a big fat liar
Kamala is such a liar
Liar, Liar, pants on fire!
You said that you worked in fast food
And put potatoes in a fryer
I hope they have a job for you
Come November when you are FIRED!
Kamala’s a big fat liar
Kamala’s a big fat liar
Liar, Liar, pants on fire!
Liar, Liar, pants on fire!
Liar, Liar, pants on fire!
Liar, Liar, pants on fire!
Liar, Liar, pants on fire!