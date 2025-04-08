BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump thinks US can 'ABSOLUTELY' make iPhones - PressSec Leavitt
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
125 views • 5 months ago

Trump thinks US can 'ABSOLUTELY' make iPhones — PressSec Leavitt.

Adding: 

Man Attempting to Assassinate Trump Tried to Buy Rocket Launcher in Ukraine, Court Documents Reveal

The man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump in Florida allegedly tried to purchase a rocket launcher in Ukraine just weeks before his arrest, according to court documents obtained by The New York Post.

Federal prosecutors say 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh attempted to buy military-grade weapons from someone he believed to be Ukrainian. In encrypted chat messages, Routh reportedly asked the contact for an RPG or a Stinger missile. “I’ll see what we can do… (Trump) is not good for Ukraine,” Routh allegedly wrote. He then inquired about the price and how to get the launcher shipped, saying, “I need equipment to make sure Trump can’t get elected,” according to the documents.

More about the attempted assassin: 

Trump’s would-be assassin asked Ukrainians for STINGER MISSILE to ‘take out’ future president


Ryan Routh  (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/32971)attempted to purchase a Stinger missile or RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) from an unidentified contact in Ukraine (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/32913). He made these requests in Signal messages on his phone revealed by prosecutors in an admission of evidence request.


In one message, Routh stated that he needed the weapons to prevent Trump from being re-elected, saying he was "not good for Ukraine."


💬 “Going to the local store for such an item is impossible – however you are at war so those items [are] lost and destroyed daily -one missing would not be noticed,” he said in another message.


The messages also included an image of Trump’s plane, which Routh said Trump “gets on and off daily.”


Routh, a 59-year-old from North Carolina, has been charged with plotting to assassinate Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course in September 2024. 

Adding: 

US State Department: The Indo-Pacific region must be freed from China's unfair economic policies.

US State Department: China is one of Russia's biggest supporters in the war, and their cooperation “destabilizes the world”.



Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
