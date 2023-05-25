It all started a month ago or so. Ryan Messano started attending Sacramento City Council meetings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Outrage as Elderly Woman Tasered by Police in New South Wales https://bit.ly/Dailyllife
Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Threatened Bill Gates With Knowledge of the Microsoft Billionaire’s Affair With a Russian Bridge Player https://bit.ly/Dailyllife
Confessions from a Freemason Masonic Filth / The secrets of The Titanic and Jekyll Island Exposed / Excess Deaths in the UK: 10,000 More Brits Are Dying https://bit.ly/Dailyllife
Pfizer Exec Admits Covid Vaxxine Is A Bioweapon To Depop The Earth / Officials Investigating Loss of 30-Ton of Explosive / SHOCKING New Epstein Papers Reveal CREEPY Targeting of Children for Medical Experiments
https://bit.ly/Dailyllife