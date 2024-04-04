BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Cloud Backup: Best Practices to Reliably Secure Your Data
Jason Christopher
Jason Christopher
04/04/2024

In today’s era of digital transformation, organizations often leverage multiple cloud services alongside their on-premise infrastructures to achieve flexibility, scalability, and resilience. This resource delves into the intricacies of creating robust backup strategies that ensure data integrity and availability across multi-cloud and hybrid cloud setups. It covers essential topics such as selecting the right backup tools, implementing data encryption, ensuring compliance with data protection regulations, and adopting automation for efficient data recovery.

Keywords
cloud computingdata encryptiondisaster recovery
