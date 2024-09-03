BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON P152-Parash-48-Shoftim-D-varim-Deuteronomy-16-18-21-9

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
P152 Parash 48 Shoftim D’varim/Deuteronomy 16:18- 21:9
Synopsis – Moshe/Moses instructs the people of Israel to appoint judges and law-enforcement officers in every city; "Justice, justice shall you pursue," he commands them, and you must administer it without corruption or favoritism. Crimes must be meticulously investigated and evidence thoroughly examined -- a minimum of two credible witnesses is required for conviction and punishment.
D’varim/ DEUTERONOMY 18
In this chapter,
I. The rights and revenues of the congregation are settled, and rules given concerning the L'vi'im/ Levites' ministration and maintenance (Deu_18:1-8).
II. The caution against the idolatrous abominable customs of the pagans is repeated (Deu_18:9-14).
III. A promise is given them of the spirit of prophecy to continue among them (Deu_18:15-18).
IV. Wrath threatened against those that despise prophecy (Deu_18:19) or counterfeit it (Deu_18:20), and a rule given for the trial of it (Deu_18:21, Deu_18:22).