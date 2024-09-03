BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON P152-Parash-48-Shoftim-D-varim-Deuteronomy-16-18-21-9
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
47 followers
3 views • 8 months ago

P152 Parash 48 Shoftim D’varim/Deuteronomy 16:18- 21:9

Synopsis – Moshe/Moses instructs the people of Israel to appoint judges and law-enforcement officers in every city; "Justice, justice shall you pursue," he commands them, and you must administer it without corruption or favoritism. Crimes must be meticulously investigated and evidence thoroughly examined -- a minimum of two credible witnesses is required for conviction and punishment.

D’varim/ DEUTERONOMY 18

In this chapter,

I. The rights and revenues of the congregation are settled, and rules given concerning the L'vi'im/ Levites' ministration and maintenance (Deu_18:1-8).

II.  The caution against the idolatrous abominable customs of the pagans is repeated (Deu_18:9-14).

III.   A promise is given them of the spirit of prophecy to continue among them (Deu_18:15-18).

IV.   Wrath threatened against those that despise prophecy (Deu_18:19) or counterfeit it (Deu_18:20), and a rule given for the trial of it (Deu_18:21, Deu_18:22).


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsnclexingtonbgmcjewish christianmessianic cong
