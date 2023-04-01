Vive La France vs New World Order

Why are Parisian's, & all French Citizens so passionate about their quality of life in their Golden Years? Why are The youth of France so willing to emphatically protest Macron's Edict that their Grandparents will now have to work 2 more years before they enjoy their Retirement?

Could it be that the French realize their Pension Investment Funds have been Looted & Mismanaged by the Global Banksters; & Why has but a trickle of our Nightly News Programs covered any European Farm or Pension Protests this year?