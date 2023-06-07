Rocket Stove for a grid down situation.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if all the power was shut off, could you cook your food, could you heat up that can of beany weenies? The rocket stove is a great outdoor alternative, just gather a bunch of dry sticks and you will be eating a hot meal in no time. Remember if you're not always prepared you're never prepared.