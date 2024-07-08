Get Biblical Understanding #227 - The Heart

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

This is number 227 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with The Heart.





The heart addressed in this series is not the physical organ within our body but rather the non-physical aspects that pervade humanity, which is at the center of our spiritual and mental life. Only God knows our heart and from Him alone comes our only true insights.





LUKE 8:15 But that on the good ground are they, which in an honest and good heart, having heard the word, keep it, and bring forth fruit with patience.





LUKE 12:34 For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.





LUKE 16:14-15 And the Pharisees also, who were covetous, heard all these things: and they derided him. And he said unto them, Ye are they which justify yourselves before men; but God knoweth your hearts: for that which is highly esteemed among men is abomination in the sight of God.





JOHN 14:1 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me.





JOHN 2:24 But Jesus did not commit himself unto them, because he knew all men, And needed not that any should testify of man: for he knew what was in man.





JOHN 3:19 And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.





JOHN 6:14-15 Then those men, when they had seen the miracle that Jesus did, said, This is of a truth that prophet that should come into the world. When Jesus therefore perceived that they would come and take him by force, to make him a king, he departed again into a mountain himself alone.





