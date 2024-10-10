BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Japan Warns Bill Gates His "Days Are Numbered" After Abortion Drugs Found in Vaccines
1067 views • 7 months ago

Japan has sent a clear message to Bill Gates - his time is running out. With the government’s Covid Task Force swiftly uncovering his crimes, the walls are closing in on the globalist kingpin.

Japanese scientists are now taking a stand, urging international prosecutors to bring a case of crimes against humanity against Gates. Among them, world-renowned experts like Dr. Fukushima are raising the alarm, revealing shocking discoveries that some vaccines contain abortion drugs designed for depopulation.

They warn that there is overwhelming evidence suggesting Gates isn’t finished yet - he has plans to inflict even more harm in the near future. It’s time for the world to unite and bring him to justice!

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
japandepopulationbill gatesrnamrnacovid vaccinesabortion drugsdr fukushima
