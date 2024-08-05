173-Kevin "KC" Christian on the Root Cause of Societal Decline

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Richard and Kevin KC" Christian, primary candidate for West Virginia Governor, discuss the benefits and efficacy of character and abstinence-centered education for youth. They dive into the process for forming an Urban Life Training Chapter in your local community. Kevin shares about the importance of putting base desires in check while looking forward to a successful marriage and future.
Link for forming an Urban Life Training Chapter: https://www.urbanlifetraining.org/index.php/chapters