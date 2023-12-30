2023-12-19 facing this time with a sober spirit

The Father showed me a series of things back to back to back, so I would know what to expect, how to plan, and to face the things that would come. HE does has done it like this with me for a long time now, giving me just what is ahead, so that I have time to despair now, regain my strength, prayer to Him for guidance, and then I have a space of time to do whatever needs to be accomplished. Over and over and over again; it has been this way for a long time now. But yesterday, and the things I saw in my spirit, it brought me to an extra sobering place in my spirit, where I spent most the day quiet, praying, thinking, worrying, and then having the Father speak to me about all this, to see His will for my life, and the calling ahead. Then I was renewed in my spirit, because HE always been right, has always been true, and has always made a way for me no matter what in all the impossible circumstances these last 15 years. And though these times will be the hardest and most trying of them all, I have a storehouse of experienced faith, and I know that nothing can come against them who have lived all in for Him.

I am warned now, to use all my talents and to help you the best that I can in all the ways that I can; so I will making more videos about preparation, and the thoughts concerning these things that I have never heard talk about. And I will share more about the Father and His covenant too.

As these things begin to happen, we should be asking ourselves what His will for us in these times will be, and making sure that we do all in faith to be/get there; praise God.





