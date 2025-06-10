Col. Lawrence Wilkerson: Mossad is Everywhere today - Ukraine’s assassination attempt on Putin’

Col. Lawrence Wilkerson: ‘Parts of the US intelligence services, Mossad, KNEW about Ukraine’s assassination attempt on Putin’

‘Mossad is EVERYWHERE today. Mossad is all over Ukraine, and Ukraine, for that matter, is in Syria with Mossad’s connivance.

These intelligence groups are running things to a very large extent for more than just the United States of America.’

-Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff at the US State Department





FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v6uh33p-israels-mossad-is-everywhere-and-all-over-ukraine-russia-has-won-col.-lawre.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp