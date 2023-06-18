Swindon Says No To 15 Minute Cities - Intro & Speeches By Jasmin & Debbie Hicks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Part 1.
On Saturday 10th
June 2023, Swindon Resistance held a rally and information hub in the
town centre against 15 minute smart cities, or ghettos.
The speeches from Jasmin and Debbie here are incomplete, because people were coming to me for information, which is why I was there at the end of the day.
Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV
Find me on Gab: @TomWho4
Please subscribe to my BitChute channel:
https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/
Mirrored - MrHellvis69