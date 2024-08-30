Official NASA Documents Confirm Plans for 'Mass Extinction Event' in 2025

- Learn how Chuck Norris stays young and healthy: https://ChuckDefense.com/TPV





- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com





- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet





Official NASA documents reveal the agency has been preparing for decades to play a leading role in a mass extinction event in 2025 that will lead to the collapse of civilization and the depopulation of the majority of people on planet earth.





During a PowerPoint presentation, NASA’s Chief Scientist Dennis Bushnell outlined plans for a devastating series of inside job terror attacks and biological warfare on US soil against US citizens in 2025 as part of the plot to destroy civilization as we know it.





Alarmingly, many of the details outlined in the NASA PowerPoint presentation have already occurred, indicating that the plans for the mass extinction event are well underway.





Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE



