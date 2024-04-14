The SHOCKING TRUTH: That's Why Russia Officially Backed IRAN's Harsh Actions Against ISRAEL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Well, my friends, my predictions regarding the situation in the Middle East have come true again. As you remember, after the Israeli attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, which killed several employees of the Iranian diplomatic mission, including two high-ranking generals of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, I stated that Tehran would respond to this attack by significantly increasing support for its proxies in Yemen, Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip. Moreover, I also stated that as an indicative flogging, Iran could launch a missile attack on strategically important Israeli facilities. At the same time, as I said earlier, Iran will do everything possible to avoid dragging Tehran into a real open war against Israel. And as time has shown, all my predictions have come true again.............. ******************************************************
