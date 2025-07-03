Birminghams super mutant ninja rats

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Birmingham has a problem with rats and rubbish. The city is in the
process of collapse. The rats are immune to poison. Houses are taken
over by rats, cars are vandalized, rats are attacking other animals and
people. The rats are poisonous, if eaten you die, or anything else eats
them they die and rot in the rubbish. Fires are all over the city,
started either by locals burning rubbish, or rats biting though cables.
Toxic smoke is everywhere. Roads are blocked.