Photo Forensics: Satellite Does NOT Take picture Of Earth Every 10 Minutes
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
91 followers
0
66 views • 6 months ago

.... like everything "space", all they have are images, created images, not an actual  photograph, huge difference.  The Japanese satellite that "takes a picture of earth every 10 minutes" does not prove globe earth at all.... it just proves the extent they will go to lie and deceive... at the very least playing on peoples ignorance of what is a picture, vs an image, vs a photograph.  They NEVER give us photographs.

If space was real, and earth was a globe, they wouldn't have to fake it all the time....there are thousands of documented cases where we've caught NASA lying.   At some point they should be labelled as liars, you'd think. There would be plenty of evidence to prove earth was a globe if it was, but there is no evidence, and there never will be, because it's not true, earth is not a globe.... all they have is pseudoscience and trickery.

scienceliesspacetechnologyevidencefraudjapanesesatellitestrickeryphotosimagesforensicsobservabletestablethe-scientific-methodpicture-of-earthevery-ten-minutes
