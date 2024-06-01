BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

There is no such thing as auto immune disease! Part 3
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
378 views • 11 months ago

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

It's vaccine AIDS. So it is and always was: HIV was gain of function. It never was lymphadenopathy virus, lymphomas, those kinds of tumors. But that didn't matter that it was gain of function. It had to be injected! There's no such thing as autoimmune disease. There is no such thing as auto inflammatory disease and cancer is progressive. If your immune system, particularly your innate immune system, can't tell the adaptive immune response, the generals, which firetruck to send to which fire. You started experimenting on the gays. So what Tony Fauci and company said to the world is you can't get HIV, unless you're a gay man, an IV drug user or a prostitute ...


Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/29/2024

Watch the full interview on TalkTruth with Allan and Corri Hunsperger: https://rumble.com/v4y95sx-talk-truth-05.29.24-dr.-judy-mikovits.html

Keywords
healthtruthaidshivvirussolutionfaucimikovits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy