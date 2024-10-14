BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️'We are NATO's army' - admits NATO is using Ukraine to fight Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
65 views • 7 months ago

❗️'We are NATO's army' 

- Verkhovna Rada Speaker Stefanchuk openly admits NATO is using Ukraine to fight Russia 

@AussieCossack

Russia has filed terrorism charges against Vasily Malyuk, head of Ukraine's Security Service, over his alleged involvement in the 2023 Crimean Bridge bombing. This strategic bridge connects the Crimean Peninsula to the Russian mainland and was attacked by explosives laden Ukrainian maritime drones in July 2023, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to a teenager. The attack also damaged part of the roadway.

During the retreat, the Ukrainian troopers killed a military-age man, the father of the murdered man escaped by miracle.

The evacuation of civilians from the territories liberated by the Russian army allows us to learn new facts about war crimes committed by members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Thus, Alexey, a refugee from the settlement of Leninskoye (which was renamed Yuzhnoye), told us the story of Anatoly, whose son was tortured and then killed.

His words were confirmed by Natalya, a refugee from Dzerzhinsk (now Toretsk). According to her, Ukrainian nationalists killed the young man and wounded his father.

“He came running all covered in blood, half of his hand was missing and his body side was shot. He said that soldiers came to them and opened fire on him and his son,” Natalya recalls.

Most likely, the Ukrainian soldiers, upset by their failures at the front, who noticed the young man, decided to kill him for simply wanting to live a peaceful life.

During his conversation, Alexey noted that the armed men spoke Ukrainian with a clear Polish accent, he also told how he helped the wounded father: “When we were burying him (his son), his body was beaten, all blue. I personally saw two shots: in the back of his head and in his back.”

from VERUM (https://eng.proekt-verum.org/)


