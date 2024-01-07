Light spectrums, Health, Eating the rainbow, Sunglasses, SPF, LED light bulbs, Eye color, and our hair as an antenna.
Link to book https://t.me/booksknowledgepdfs/340
0:45 Light History
1:45 Best lights for the home
2:55 Issues with LEDS to 4:00
4:30 Color Spectrum of Seasons
5:50 Sungazing
7:10 Fluorescents and attention span
8:38 Infra-red incandescents to 10:40
11:00 Cars and Color spectrum 12:15
12:20 Street lights and the change
14:28 Eating the rainbow based on color spectrums
16:08 Eyesight and nutrition 18:40/19:41
17:40 Sunsets and Colors
20:10 The benefits of the sun to 22:10
22:45 Eyes and Each side of the brain
24:30 3rd eye to 28:07
29:05 3am Moon cycles
30:37 Eyes - Sunglasses? Into 3012
32:15 UV and blocking? 3530
35:50 Eyesight regeneration 3737
37:45 Dragons blood and Jojoba Oil
39:07 Illness and 1,000 names 4027
41:29 Hair as antennas 45:38
45:40 Green eyes
48:13 Eyes changing color
50:33 Hair colors
52:40 eye exercises
