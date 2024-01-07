Create New Account
Light spectrums, Health, Eating the rainbow, Sunglasses, SPF, LED light bulbs, Eye color, and our hair as an antenna.
Published 2 months ago

Link to book https://t.me/booksknowledgepdfs/340



0:45 Light History

1:45 Best lights for the home

2:55 Issues with LEDS to 4:00

4:30 Color Spectrum of Seasons

5:50 Sungazing

7:10 Fluorescents and attention span

8:38 Infra-red incandescents to 10:40

11:00 Cars and Color spectrum 12:15

12:20 Street lights and the change

14:28 Eating the rainbow based on color spectrums

16:08 Eyesight and nutrition 18:40/19:41

17:40 Sunsets and Colors

20:10 The benefits of the sun to 22:10

22:45 Eyes and Each side of the brain

24:30 3rd eye to 28:07

29:05 3am Moon cycles

30:37 Eyes - Sunglasses? Into 3012

32:15 UV and blocking? 3530

35:50 Eyesight regeneration 3737

37:45 Dragons blood and Jojoba Oil

39:07 Illness and 1,000 names 4027

41:29 Hair as antennas 45:38

45:40 Green eyes

48:13 Eyes changing color

50:33 Hair colors

52:40 eye exercises

Keywords
healthsunglassesled light bulbsspflight spectrumseating the rainboweye colorand our hairas an antenna

