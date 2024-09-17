Ubisoft SECRET ‘Man Hate’ Trainings EXPOSED!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So... It's been discovered that Ubisoft has been running a mentorship program for years, called: “Develop at Ubisoft” - Supposedly aimed at increasing diversity and inclusivity in the gaming industry. However, the reality is, the program's a clear exclusion of males, seemingly in violation of U.S. anti-discrimination laws... Though they're main HQ is based in Canada, where I guess anything flies?