White Paper on do we Need a license to travel? How the invention of the car led to bad laws

Not about licensing to prove proficiency at driving but how the invention of the car led to having papers to travel. Papers which the Supreme Court has found unconstitutional. So why do they persist? How did the horse believer end up making us register and license our cars? A system that needs to be replaced!
