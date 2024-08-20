Media mind control, Manchurian candidates | Rich Planet TV episode 18

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Neil Sanders returns for another dicsussion about mind control. Just
how much are our thoughts steered by the media? TV, advertisements,
films, newspapers all have more influence over us than we realise. Neil
contends that even the rebellious movements of the 1960's with the
introduction of LSD were all carefully orchestrated by the CIA at the
recommendation of The Tavistock Institute. What is a manchurian
candidate? and how many murderers have been programmed to kill rather
than the official accounts which generally suggest simple insanity as
the explanation.
If you don't think you are being mind controlled then it probably means that you are.
Mirrored https://www.richplanet.net/richp_search.php?ref=18&part=1&search=Tavistock
RichPlanet TV
