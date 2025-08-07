America on Edge: Whistleblowers, Crime & Cancel Culture | Joe Untamed w/ Pedro Israel Orta 8/7/25 - Part 2

Today’s episode of Joe Untamed is a no-holds-barred deep dive into the fight for America’s soul. We’re joined by Pedro Israel Orta, a decorated CIA veteran, military patriot, and Christian minister who blew the whistle on deep corruption inside our government—and paid the price. His story is a powerful warning about what happens when those in power silence truth-tellers.

We dive into President Trump’s push to fix the Census and stop illegal immigrants from skewing congressional power, exposing how sanctuary cities are gaining unfair influence. We break down the shocking ICE raid in Los Angeles, the brutal carjacking in Washington D.C. that has Trump demanding federal control, and a terrifying shooting on a U.S. military base that raises hard questions about security and leadership. We even hit the cultural frontlines, where South Park hilariously—and disturbingly—mocks the radical absurdities of both political extremes.

This episode is for every American who loves their country and refuses to sit silent while the system breaks down. If you believe in faith, freedom, and the future of this Republic, you won’t want to miss it. 💥 Truth is under attack — but the American spirit is unbreakable. Watch, share, and stay untamed.





https://x.com/joeoltmannx





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann





https://untamednation.com/





Support the Untamed Sponsors!





How Untamed can help protect YOUR savings! Learn more today at Untamedgold.com #goldcopartner





Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new





Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!





Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products









Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW





Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help