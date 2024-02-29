BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Phenomenon That Has No Explanation: Virgin Mary Can Be Seen in Empty Space! There Is Nothing There!
119 views • 02/29/2024

Mother and Refuge of the End Times


Feb 28, 2024


Those who visit the chapel of the Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in the city of Alta Gracia in Córdoba province, Argentina, witness a phenomenon that has no explanation: In the niche that is part of the altarpiece above the altar, an image of the Virgin Mary can be seen although without a doubt the space is empty — there is nothing there.

Source: https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/256808/the-image-of-our-lady-of-lourdes-that-s-not-there-but-everyone-sees-it


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGU5Rcj5Zno

