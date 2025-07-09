Ruidoso, NM: Entire house SWEPT AWAY in New Mexico flash flood

Entire house SWEPT AWAY in New Mexico flash flood

Heavy rain in areas already cleared by wildfires triggered flooding in mountain town of Ruidoso

National Weather Service advising locals to ‘Seek higher ground NOW’

Cynthia... Another much better view, longer video of this NM river, go here and with info, link to article.

Partial from article link below of this Ruidoso flood:

A New Mexico mountain town hit by devastating wildfires last year experienced dangerous flooding Tuesday after heavy rain fell on areas burned in the blazes, officials said.

Speaking on a local radio station Tuesday night, Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford said there were reports of mudslides and gas leaks at homes that had been washed away or damaged.

Multiple bridges had been underwater, Crawford said, and there had been more than two dozen swift-water rescues.

Three people were missing, he said.

https://www.nbcnews.com/weather/floods/flash-flood-emergency-hits-new-mexico-town-burned-deadly-wildfires-rcna217663

