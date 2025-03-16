BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
George HW Bush Flashes Masonic 'Throat Cut' Sign
LoneGunman
224 followers
698 views • 6 months ago

George H. W. Bush was caught red handed threatening Donald Trump with a throat cut gesture! Live television showed Bush for a few seconds when he did the death gesture unaware, he was on TV! All mainstream fake news outlets have scrubbed this cut throat gesture from their videos but a patriot captured it on his cell phone from his DVR.


Barbara Bush was very vocal about “hating Donald Trump”.


The sign of the Entered Apprentice alludes to the penalty of the Entered Apprentice’s obligation. The sign is made by drawing the right hand rapidly across the neck as represented and drop the arm to the side. This action shows the penalty of having the throat cut and the tongue ripped out.


...binding myself under no less penalty than that of having my throat cut across, my tongue torn out by its roots, and my body buried in the rough sands of the sea, at low-water mark, where the tide ebbs and flows twice in twenty-four hours, should I ever knowingly violate this my Entered Apprentice obligation.

-1° oath of Freemasonry

Keywords
illuminatithreatgeorge hw bushmasonic sign
