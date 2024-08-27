© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️ It is reported that our troops have destroyed a major logistics artery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sumy region - the bridge in Akhtyrka.
The main supply route for the Ukrainian Armed Forces group on the border with the Belgorod (Russia) region passed along this bridge. through which the supply of the grouping on the border with the Belgorod region was carried out.