Robotyne is the largest cemetery for tanks and armored vehicles of the 21st century, covering an area with a radius of 10-15 km. (6.2-9.3 miles)

Let's remember that on August 23 of this year, the AFU announced that they had entered Robotyne. However, since then, the "meat assault" tactics have not yielded significant results. Now the Ukrainian army finds itself in a dire situation, as the only supply line leading to the village is constantly under heavy artillery fire from the Russian Armed Forces, 24/7.In total, the AFU has lost 219 vehicles here, including approximately 150 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, as well as other armored personnel carriers and MRAPs. The vehicles lost include Leopard-2, Challenger-2, T-80BV, and M2A2. Additionally, tens of thousands of personnel have found their final resting place here. @Airbourne Forces

Israel wants Russia to help moving Gazans to Egypt, instead of helping them in Gaza!

“Israel has rejected an official Russian request to establish a field hospital in southern Gaza to assist in treating the wounded.

Instead, the Israeli response was to persuade Russia to assist in the displacement of Gaza residents to Egypt by providing medical and humanitarian services on the Egyptian side of the border and exerting pressure on Egypt to accept. However, Russia rejected the proposal.”



— Sources to 'Quds Network'