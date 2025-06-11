BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
June 14 LA Protests Cause Massive Arrests & Martial Law 06/11/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
783 followers
164 views • 3 months ago

The Left is organizing protests all across America on June 14, 2025. Trump on the other hand has called up 2 000 National Guard and 700 Marines. Could this parade turn into an event where Marshall Law is declared instead? Is this just to keep the protestors in line or are we finally going to see Massive Arrests?


Keywords
protestsmarshall lawprophecy clubstan johnsonmassive arrestsjune 14prophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:35Arrests lead to Suitcase Nukes

04:06June 14

08:43Mass Protests

10:37700 Marines

11:32Getting Ready to Protest

19:59Insurrection Act of 1807

25:29Our Sponsors

