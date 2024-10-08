Russian troops have taken control of the entire Grodovka on the Pokrovsk direction, which is a fairly large settlement in terms of area, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reported on October 7, 2024. This section of the front in the Donetsk region is the area of responsibility of the "Center" Group of Forces, and due to their decisive actions, the offensive of the Kiev troops was repulsed even amidst the loud noise of Zelensky's "Victory Plan" together with Western partners. One by one, the territories fell into the hands of the Russian Armed Forces at a rapid pace, capturing the last part of Grodovka, key point between the Donetsk front towards Pokrovsk.

During the day, the Russian assault forces advanced, capturing the last part of the Grodovka area still under Ukrainian control, and cleared it. They stormed the Ukrainian fortifications defended it with machine guns, firing at the Russians with heavy machine guns during fierce fighting. The Ukrainians also made ten counterattack attempts, which were defended by about two hundred soldiers remaining in the settlement, but all enemy attacks were repulsed. In a day, fighters of the Russian group inflicted damage on several enemy motorized infantry and paratrooper brigades, losses in manpower amounted to hundreds of soldiers killed and wounded. Russian fighters also destroyed various Ukrainian-NATO equipment, including the last armored vehicle in Grodovka, the American Bradley. The Center Group's drone recorded the movement of the vehicle, the first FPV drone made a devastating strike, after which the crew inside it abandoned their armored vehicle. The second hit the roof, and the third hit right inside the vehicle.

The success of the fiery actions of the Russian military was noted not only in the Grodovka sector of the front, but also in almost all other sectors. While the Ukrainian-Western units were forced to take more advantageous positions at the moment. Therefore, the Russian command will try to take advantage of the opportunities presented before the autumn thaw restricts maneuver and the enemy comes to his senses. Generally, these prerequisites are strong enough to indicate that the Russian military is on the verge of a major breakthrough and attempts to launch a new offensive are underway, this month is expected to be hot!

