Nintendo 64 video game 1996 forecast FUTURE we live in NOW
79 views • 2 months ago

This one minute video is the intro to BioFreaks 1996 video game cartridge. 

This is one of my favorite games. It uses real 3D physics to have a one on one battle against corporate created monsters.

Some characters are cartoonish others are actually taken from DARPA projects.

I plan on showing some of the video game precursors narratives about future tech. Most of it has already come true. Much of the tech is in the chute for development and deployment.

Who said video games can not educate you?

My next series of videos is a mobile game called Plague. It is the table top version of event 201 that was used for Covid-19. The game is a real time plague deployment where you are the Plague and have to eliminate the entire world's population to win. Prince Charles would love it.

Jimbo Jones Mobile Game Review

world war 3jonesplaguemgrjimbojonesmgrjimbo
