Harris Dances with Walz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
August 6, 2024 - Harris chooses a socialist running mate, but will it stick? Let’s take a look at Tim Walz and why Kamala may have made a big mistake.
Thanks for watching and praying!
To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:
LoriColley.substack.com
Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.