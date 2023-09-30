BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Halo Meditation. Enter the mind of the creator, activate pineal gland & connect to oneness geometry!
Sarita Sol
Sarita Sol
30 followers
14 views • 09/30/2023

#meditation #manifesting #zeropoint A powerful technique to activate your pineal gland and gain entry through the zero point into source consciousness/ the mind f the creator/ the cosmic womb of infinite pre creational oneness. Pluss see if you can feel the DMT and see visuals whilst emanating gold light! enjoy everyone xx love to you all For courses and meditations go to www.sarita-sol.com LIVE WEEKLY ONLINE MEDITATIONS CLASSES WITH ME....JOIN ANYTIME Now available on the Patreon site. If you haven't yet signed up, please do come and join us, its going to be a fun and exciting and POWERFUL cosmic adventure. Imagine if we could get all of you here to meditate at the same time !!!!!!!!!!!💫✨It would be beyond epic✨💫💛Love to you all sarita https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol/membership Once in Patreon join as a 'Light Warrior Patron' website: www.sarita-sol.com Find me on telegram: t.me/Sarita_Sol Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge via the webiste www.sarita-sol.com Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats. https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.sarita-sol.com LBRY@Sarita_SolHenge Available Bitchute :https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MAbzen5yUKaE/ Subscribe our channel : http://bit.ly/3bebvQN Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sarita_sol8 All Playlist : Accessing the fifth dimension. 5D:http://bit.ly/2JVV5RI Heal Thyself- Body mastery:http://bit.ly/3nsiTdM The Cosmic Heart Series:http://bit.ly/39hpsuD Dimensions within you, Energy Centers Upgrade Series:http://bit.ly/2XqIPvu Heart centered mindfulness techniques:http://bit.ly/2LvvAXS Explore consciousness:http://bit.ly/2MHMLGd Manifesting techniques:http://bit.ly/3nsbStx Healing Meditations:http://bit.ly/3osrIpc

lovehow tocreatormeditationmindhalorelationshipslove yourselfquantumhealing
