THE INVADERS - GENESIS
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
3
75 views • 02/26/2024

In Rhode Island, a motorcycle cop (Phillip Pine) pulls over a station wagon. When he insists on seeing what is in the curtained-off rear compartment, the experience unhinges his mind. Though he somehow manages to escape with his life, he becomes catatonic. At the hospital, the man's friend and fellow policeman, Lieutenant Greg Lucather (John Larch), ignores Vincent's warning that the Invaders will try again. However, when Greg later shoots and kills an alien trying to silence Vincent, he becomes a bit less skeptical. The station wagon is traced to the Newport Sea Lab. Vincent eventually discovers that a new wing is being used to try to restore an ailing but very important Invader to human form. Loss of this alien leader would set the invasion back months or even years. Vincent and Lucather foil the scheme and the Invader dies, but a fire destroys all of the evidence.

Keywords
genesisseason 1episode 5the invaders
