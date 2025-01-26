I’ve DOUBLED my intake of MSM (Methyl Sulfonyl Methane) to help against hair loss MVI_3631-2merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When JK and I first discovered MSM, I quickly built up to 8 or so metric teaspoonsful daily, but in recent years have settled back to about 3 such daily. About 3 or 4 months ago I doubled it to around 6 or 7, to help my hair regrowth, and as a side benefit my joint pains disappear more quickly after gardening or picking up my increasingly heavy grandsons. Disclaimer: this is not medical advice.