CHP Talks: Salena Zito—Butler: The Untold Story!

August 28, 2025: My guest this week is Salena Zito, veteran political reporter, currently writing for the Washington Examiner. She is the author of Butler: The untold story of the near assassination of Donald Trump and the fight for America’s heartland. Salena was in Butler, Pennsylvania on that fateful day and only a few feet from the stage where President Trump was speaking when the shots rang out. She has a lot to say about the Hand of God, what happened that day and its impact on US politics. Salena has more than 20 years of award-winning experience in print and broadcast journalism. Her columns have been syndicated in more than 200 newspapers nationwide. She brings a unique perspective to political journalism and is committed to her family, community and country.
Learn more about Salena, read her latest writings and order Butler at: https://salenazito.com
