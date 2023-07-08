© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LITTLE CANADA: A semi hauling pigs rolled near eastbound I-694 and southbound I-35E on Friday, June 9, with at least 20 pigs loose.
Troopers were on scene for traffic control and the semi driver was uninjured. New squad camera video, exclusive to MN CRIME, shows officers on a very unusual call.