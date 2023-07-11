Marijuana as a Natural Medicine – Minimizing the Risk of the Vaccine | FurtherMore with the Sherwoods Ep. 51

Many states continue to find marijuana use on the ballot and Dr. Mark & Dr. Michele talk about various considerations, plus answers to the question, how do I best minimize the risk of the vaccine?





Are you ready to navigate the tangled pathways of cannabis use? This episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the possible advantages and dangers of both recreational and clinical marijuana use. We’re pulling back the curtain on the various levels of legalization, and the potential risks associated with recreational use. We also take a deep look into how certain genes could make individuals more susceptible to the potential adverse effects of marijuana. Discover how marijuana might just be the pain relief alternative to heavy narcotics, and how full-spectrum hemp could be a lifesaver for those battling chronic insomnia and anxiety.





PTSD is a battle many are silently fighting, but we’re here to discuss it out loud. In this insightful talk, we explore the potential clinical uses of THC for PTSD. However, we’re not playing favorites – we’re also issuing a word of caution against relying too heavily on any single treatment option, encouraging listeners to attempt to address their PTSD independently.





