Ben Bergquam @Capitol: Confronts organizers who won't denounce Hamas attacks.

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
Must see! …Confronting some of the so-called “Jewish Voices for Peace” organizers of the Capitol insurrection today. They’re all the same people - BLM, ANTIFA, anti-American, Israel hating leftists! Everything else is just an act.
They’re calling for “peace,” but when I ask them to denounce Hamas terrorists they suddenly have to go to the bathroom. You really can’t make this stuff up!
Real America’s Voice News
@BenBergquam
@RealAmVoice
http://AmericasVoice.news
http://FrontlineAmerica.com
https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1714830293205401814?s=20