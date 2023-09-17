Covid Jab Injury Class Action Filed In The Federal Court Of Australia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from DrMelissaMcCann
https://rumble.com/v348nkr-covid-vaccine-injury-class-action.html?fbclid=IwAR0CN40X6sa3_0jUM-jRbE8GAYpZvf1l_6nVLqdGC71xqTdrIk5hKojlaNA
August 2023
Overview of Covid Jab Injury Class Action currently filed in the Federal Court of Australia.
To donate please go to https://www.nomoresilenceau.com/campaigns/covid-vaccine-class-action-injuries/
We are seeking $1 from 600 000 people to continue this action through to trial.
For more information on the class action please go to www.covidvaxclassaction.com.au