BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Covid Jab Injury Class Action Filed In The Federal Court Of Australia
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
180 views • 09/17/2023

MIRRORED from DrMelissaMcCann

https://rumble.com/v348nkr-covid-vaccine-injury-class-action.html?fbclid=IwAR0CN40X6sa3_0jUM-jRbE8GAYpZvf1l_6nVLqdGC71xqTdrIk5hKojlaNA

August 2023

Overview of Covid Jab Injury Class Action currently filed in the Federal Court of Australia.

To donate please go to https://www.nomoresilenceau.com/campaigns/covid-vaccine-class-action-injuries/


We are seeking $1 from 600 000 people to continue this action through to trial.


For more information on the class action please go to www.covidvaxclassaction.com.au





Keywords
lawsuitaustraliafederal courtcovid jab injury class action
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy