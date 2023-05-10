Does Revoking Title 42 Mean Our Borders Are Open? | Sheriff Mark Lamb

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Does Revoking Title 42 Mean Our Borders Are Open?
"It doesn't matter what they say, it's what they do and their actions have sent a message across the world that, 'we're not going to hold people accountable.'"
Sheriff Mark Lamb and guest host Andrew Kolvet discuss the chaos at the southern border because of Biden's ineptitude.
Watch LIVE ➡️ https://bit.ly/plutorav