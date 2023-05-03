BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Remember the Deagel 2025 Depopulation Report & Where Are We Now
05/03/2023

Sam and Thomas discuss a win with livestock mRNA Vaccines rejected in Missouri, Fox fires Tucker, CNN fires Lemon, Television is a mind control weapon, the Deagel 2025 depopulation report and where we are now and much more…

Sources:

https://nobulart.com/deagel-2025-forecast-resurrected/

https://metallicman.com/the-shocking-2025-deagel-forecast-and-remote-viewing-the-future/

https://www.liveaction.org/news/un-report-calls-sexual-activity-decriminalized/

https://www.mediaite.com/tv/it-was-a-firing-tucker-carlsons-exit-from-fox-was-not-voluntary-sources-say/

https://apnews.com/article/don-lemon-cnn-departure-204c35dea8e4bb1151c6cce0bf833182

https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/jeff-shell-hadley-gamble-sex-harass-cnbc-1235592634/

https://www.theblaze.com/news/review-the-federal-government-paid-media-companies-to-advertise-for-the-vaccines

https://twitter.com/DowdEdward/status/1641880285225840640/photo/1

https://www.phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/The%20VDamage%20Project%20-%20Human%20%20Cost.htm

https://twitter.com/DocAhmadMalik/status/1649312680220475392/photo/1

https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews/status/1650628646095433728/photo/1

https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews/status/1650621158797217792/photo/1

https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews/status/1650620278584782850/photo/1

https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews/status/1650619739268317184

https://twitter.com/TimRobbins1/status/1650427717731401731

https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews/status/1650644061974589440/photo/1

https://twitter.com/Apoctoz/status/1650545922688819200/photo/1

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11982039/amp/Face-masks-raise-risk-stillbirths-testicular-issues-cognitive-decline-study-says.html

https://twitter.com/JorJorWell/status/1269386065577558016


https://twitter.com/jathorpmfm/status/1650633733731414016/photo/4

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-12008537/Heartbroken-families-AstraZeneca-Covid-vaccine-victims-say-theyve-left-government.html?ITO=applenews-us

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/fox-news-tucker-carlson-exit-stock-price-decline-foxa-network-2023-4

https://www.aol.com/water-pfas-clean-costs-could-154312909.html

https://www.porkbusiness.com/news/education/livestock-and-mrna-vaccines-what-you-need-know

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2023/04/17/fact-check-no-mrna-vaccine-approved-cattle-us/11608583002/

https://www.dtnpf.com/agriculture/web/ag/news/article/2023/04/21/legislation-aimed-mrna-vaccines

https://twitter.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1649838237668483075


 

fox fires tuckerwin with livestock mrna vaccines rejected in missouricnn fires lemontelevision is a mind control weaponthe deagel 2025 depopulation report
