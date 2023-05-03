Remember the Deagel 2025 Depopulation Report & Where Are We Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sam and Thomas discuss a win with livestock mRNA Vaccines rejected in Missouri, Fox fires Tucker, CNN fires Lemon, Television is a mind control weapon, the Deagel 2025 depopulation report and where we are now and much more…
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Alpha Omega Energy
https://twitter.com/AOEvcBreakthru
https://aomegaenergy.tilda.ws/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News
https://weaponizednews.substack.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
https://rokfin.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
Help Weaponized News Pay some bills please donate
Bitcoin 36fNy89D8vnmH2Ty14ceeoaoomHzGvsH8o
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/weaponizednews
cash.app/$weaponizednews
Sources:
https://nobulart.com/deagel-2025-forecast-resurrected/
https://metallicman.com/the-shocking-2025-deagel-forecast-and-remote-viewing-the-future/
https://www.liveaction.org/news/un-report-calls-sexual-activity-decriminalized/
https://www.mediaite.com/tv/it-was-a-firing-tucker-carlsons-exit-from-fox-was-not-voluntary-sources-say/
https://apnews.com/article/don-lemon-cnn-departure-204c35dea8e4bb1151c6cce0bf833182
https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/jeff-shell-hadley-gamble-sex-harass-cnbc-1235592634/
https://www.theblaze.com/news/review-the-federal-government-paid-media-companies-to-advertise-for-the-vaccines
https://twitter.com/DowdEdward/status/1641880285225840640/photo/1
https://www.phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/The%20VDamage%20Project%20-%20Human%20%20Cost.htm
https://twitter.com/DocAhmadMalik/status/1649312680220475392/photo/1
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews/status/1650628646095433728/photo/1
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews/status/1650621158797217792/photo/1
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews/status/1650620278584782850/photo/1
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews/status/1650619739268317184
https://twitter.com/TimRobbins1/status/1650427717731401731
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews/status/1650644061974589440/photo/1
https://twitter.com/Apoctoz/status/1650545922688819200/photo/1
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11982039/amp/Face-masks-raise-risk-stillbirths-testicular-issues-cognitive-decline-study-says.html
https://twitter.com/JorJorWell/status/1269386065577558016
https://twitter.com/jathorpmfm/status/1650633733731414016/photo/4
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-12008537/Heartbroken-families-AstraZeneca-Covid-vaccine-victims-say-theyve-left-government.html?ITO=applenews-us
https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/fox-news-tucker-carlson-exit-stock-price-decline-foxa-network-2023-4
https://www.aol.com/water-pfas-clean-costs-could-154312909.html
https://www.porkbusiness.com/news/education/livestock-and-mrna-vaccines-what-you-need-know
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2023/04/17/fact-check-no-mrna-vaccine-approved-cattle-us/11608583002/
https://www.dtnpf.com/agriculture/web/ag/news/article/2023/04/21/legislation-aimed-mrna-vaccines
https://twitter.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1649838237668483075