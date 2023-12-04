Armageddon Is The Last Battle-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 3 2023

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we show you the many repeated attempts to establish a king over the kingdom of Heaven on this Earth. Who created this kingdom? The God of Heaven, hence its name. Where is this kingdom located? In the city of the great king, Jerusalem which is in Israel. Holy ground. You see, your King James Bible from cover to cover is the true story of the coming King and the coming Kingdom. This is the main theme of the Bible. But before we can arrive there, another king must arise and take control of this kingdom for 7 short years. Satan in the form of Antichrist. Look at the news happening right now, see the battle raging in Gaza and Israel? Its roots are planted deep in the eternal battle for who has the right to control God’s kingdom of heaven here on this Earth.



