Transformative Stories: How God Uses Unbelievable Events To Impact Lives
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
8 views • 7 months ago

Join us as we explore how God uses personal testimonies and extraordinary events to touch lives and bring people to faith. The video discusses the stories of Philip and the Ethiopian Eunuch, Paul and Felix, Paul and Agrippa, and other transformative events in the Bible. Through these examples, we learn that God’s work of conviction often happens through the testimony of believers and remarkable happenings. Share this message and see how the Spirit of God speaks to you!

00:00 Introduction and Purpose of Devotions
01:01 Trust and Obey: A Song of Faith
01:42 God's Work of Conviction Through Testimonies
02:58 Paul's Testimony to Felix
05:02 Paul's Testimony to Agrippa
06:09 Conviction Through Outstanding Happenings
06:59 Paul's Conversion on the Road to Damascus
10:05 The Resurrection of Dorcas
12:30 The Philippian Jailer and the Earthquake
14:57 Conclusion and Next Devotion Teaser

Keywords
evangelismpersonal transformationbiblical teachingsmiracles and divine interventionconversion storiesdevotional sharingtestimonies of faithconviction by the holy spiritfaith in adversityscriptural examplestrust and obeying godspiritual guidance and growth
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Purpose of Devotions

01:01Trust and Obey: A Song of Faith

01:42God's Work of Conviction Through Testimonies

02:58Paul's Testimony to Felix

05:02Paul's Testimony to Agrippa

06:09Conviction Through Outstanding Happenings

06:59Paul's Conversion on the Road to Damascus

10:05The Resurrection of Dorcas

12:30The Philippian Jailer and the Earthquake

14:57Conclusion and Next Devotion Teaser

