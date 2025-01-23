Transformative Stories: How God Uses Unbelievable Events To Impact Lives

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us as we explore how God uses personal testimonies and extraordinary events to touch lives and bring people to faith. The video discusses the stories of Philip and the Ethiopian Eunuch, Paul and Felix, Paul and Agrippa, and other transformative events in the Bible. Through these examples, we learn that God’s work of conviction often happens through the testimony of believers and remarkable happenings. Share this message and see how the Spirit of God speaks to you!
00:00 Introduction and Purpose of Devotions
01:01 Trust and Obey: A Song of Faith
01:42 God's Work of Conviction Through Testimonies
02:58 Paul's Testimony to Felix
05:02 Paul's Testimony to Agrippa
06:09 Conviction Through Outstanding Happenings
06:59 Paul's Conversion on the Road to Damascus
10:05 The Resurrection of Dorcas
12:30 The Philippian Jailer and the Earthquake
14:57 Conclusion and Next Devotion Teaser
