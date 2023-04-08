World Alternative Media: NEW MRNA FLU SHOT! - 100 MILLION PEOPLE FACE HEART PROBLEMS FROM INJECTIONS! (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lFLGxfsJT6hh/



GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!





BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE:

https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE:

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the new mRNA flu shots which Moderna plans to roll out in the next "plandemic" as fear mounts in media over so-called "Avian Flu."

The globalists are working on their latest attempt to depopulate humanity with more mRNA, hoping that those who were smart enough to reject the vaccine for their children will walk hook-line and sinker into injecting them with mRNA with the regular flu as the conduit.

Moderna's mRNA flu injection is being readied quickly as fear is spread in the media of another plandemic. Shayan Sharif, a professor and associate dean with the Ontario Veterinary College says that there are many indicators of a coming bird flu epidemic that could "kill more people" than Covid-19. A statement that echoes the fearmongering of people like Neil Ferguson in 2020 who claimed hundreds of millions would die from so-called "Covid-19."

Will people fall for it this time? It's less likely now due to the vast awakening we are witnessing, but there is no doubt room for new plandemic cults to form in the "right crisis."

Expert doctors have also recently warned that the mRNA injections for "Covid-19" have lead to over 100 million Americans suffering from heart related conditions. This number is enormous by makes sense when correlated with studies from Taiwan showing 29% of teenagers injected have some form of heart related condition. This is nearly a third of the population of the United States and should obviously be taken seriously.





In this video, we break down recent studies and calls for action by scientific officials. Stay tuned for more from WAM!





LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/





GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM





GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=





NGANIC CBD OIL! Get organic HIGH QUALITY CBD HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1312822&u=3368756&m=85768&urllink=&afftrack=





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





Follow us on Parler HERE:

https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU