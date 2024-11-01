BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Electronic Ion Pump
Fritjof Persson
25 views • 7 months ago

The electronic ion pump (LinkopingUniversity)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YV4dKp7nLzo


Animals, plants, and all biological systems communicate in a language of ions and molecules. Modern technology, on the other hand, relies on a language of electrons. With organic electronic materials’ unique properties, we develop “bilingual” tools to bridge this gap.

https://liu.se/en/research/laboratory-of-organic-electronics/organic-bioelectronics


The boundaries between biology and technology are becoming blurred. Researchers at Linköping, Lund, and Gothenburg universities in Sweden have successfully grown electrodes in living tissue using the body’s molecules as triggers. The result, published in the journal Science, paves the way for the formation of fully integrated electronic circuits in living organisms.

https://liu.se/en/news-item/elektroder-odlas-i-hjarnan-kan-pa-sikt-bota-nervsjukdomar-

Keywords
electronicpumpion
